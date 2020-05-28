Coronavirus cases in India near 1.6 lakh mark; deaths at 4,531. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A health worker checks temperature of a passenger at the airport as domestic flights resume operations after nearly two-month lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.6 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,58,333 including 4,531 deaths and 67,692 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. The country is nearing towards the end of the third extended phase of lockdown that will be in place till May 31.

With lockdown in place since March 24, though it has helped to contain the magnitude of growth of coronavirus cases, the shutdown has impacted the economy at large affecting businesses across the country for which the government announced Rs 20 lakh crore relief package.

India's stringent lockdown norms have lasted longer than expected, said Fitch Ratings as it further reduced India's GDP forecast to (-) 5 per cent from an earlier projected growth of 0.8 per cent for the current fiscal. However, for 2021-22 the economic growth forecast has been pegged at 9.5 per cent.

The massive cut was revealed in the latest Global Economic Outlook's Crisis Update, which has been prepared in response to coronavirus-related lockdown extensions and incoming data flows.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 5.7 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 355,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,690,951, while the death toll increased to 355,615, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US has also reached a grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 3171 2057 58 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 Assam 781 87 4 Bihar 3061 1083 15 Chandigarh 279 187 4 Chhattisgarh 369 83 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 Delhi 15257 7264 303 Goa 68 37 0 Gujarat 15195 7549 938 Haryana 1381 838 18 Himachal Pradesh 273 70 5 Jammu and Kashmir 1921 854 26 Jharkhand 448 185 4 Karnataka 2418 781 47 Kerala 1004 552 7 Ladakh 53 43 0 Madhya Pradesh 7261 3927 313 Maharashtra 56948 17918 1897 Manipur 44 4 0 Meghalaya 20 12 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Nagaland 4 0 0 Odisha 1593 733 7 Puducherry 46 12 0 Punjab 2139 1918 40 Rajasthan 7703 4457 173 Sikkim 1 0 0 Tamil Nadu 18545 9909 133 Telengana 2098 1284 63 Tripura 230 165 0 Uttarakhand 469 79 4 Uttar Pradesh 6991 3991 182 West Bengal 4192 1578 289 Cases being reassigned to states 4332 Total# 158333 67692 4531

