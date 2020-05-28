Coronavirus cases in India near 1.6 lakh mark; deaths at 4,531. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.6 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,58,333 including 4,531 deaths and 67,692 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. The country is nearing towards the end of the third extended phase of lockdown that will be in place till May 31.
With lockdown in place since March 24, though it has helped to contain the magnitude of growth of coronavirus cases, the shutdown has impacted the economy at large affecting businesses across the country for which the government announced Rs 20 lakh crore relief package.
India's stringent lockdown norms have lasted longer than expected, said Fitch Ratings as it further reduced India's GDP forecast to (-) 5 per cent from an earlier projected growth of 0.8 per cent for the current fiscal. However, for 2021-22 the economic growth forecast has been pegged at 9.5 per cent.
The massive cut was revealed in the latest Global Economic Outlook's Crisis Update, which has been prepared in response to coronavirus-related lockdown extensions and incoming data flows.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 5.7 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 355,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,690,951, while the death toll increased to 355,615, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US has also reached a grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|3171
|2057
|58
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|0
|Assam
|781
|87
|4
|Bihar
|3061
|1083
|15
|Chandigarh
|279
|187
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|369
|83
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|Delhi
|15257
|7264
|303
|Goa
|68
|37
|0
|Gujarat
|15195
|7549
|938
|Haryana
|1381
|838
|18
|Himachal Pradesh
|273
|70
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1921
|854
|26
|Jharkhand
|448
|185
|4
|Karnataka
|2418
|781
|47
|Kerala
|1004
|552
|7
|Ladakh
|53
|43
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|7261
|3927
|313
|Maharashtra
|56948
|17918
|1897
|Manipur
|44
|4
|0
|Meghalaya
|20
|12
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Nagaland
|4
|0
|0
|Odisha
|1593
|733
|7
|Puducherry
|46
|12
|0
|Punjab
|2139
|1918
|40
|Rajasthan
|7703
|4457
|173
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|Tamil Nadu
|18545
|9909
|133
|Telengana
|2098
|1284
|63
|Tripura
|230
|165
|0
|Uttarakhand
|469
|79
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|6991
|3991
|182
|West Bengal
|4192
|1578
|289
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4332
|Total#
|158333
|67692
|4531
ALSO READ | Kolkata resumes domestic flight operations. Check guidelines for passengers
ALSO READ | Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 5.7 million mark; death toll at 3,57,413