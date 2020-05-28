Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 5.7 million mark; death toll at 3,57,413

Image Source : AP In this April 22, 2020, file photo, pallbearers, who were among only 10 allowed mourners, walk the casket for internment at the funeral for Larry Hammond, who died from the coronavirus, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in New Orleans. Hammond was Mardi Gras royalty, and would have had hundreds of people marching behind his casket in second-line parades. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 5.7 million mark taking tally to 5,788,503 including 3,57,413 deaths while 2,497,375 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US topped 100,000 on Wednesday, reaching 100,047, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,695,776 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE. New York, the country's worst-hit state in the pandemic, reported 364,965 cases and 29,370 deaths. New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Illinois each reported over 5,000 deaths, the CSSE data showed.

Meanwhile, 117 new fatalities due to the coronavirus were registered in Italy on Wednesday, bringing the country's death toll to 33,072, the latest data from the national Civil Protection Department showed.

It marked a visible rise compared to 78 deaths registered on Tuesday, and came after a prolonged period in which daily COVID-19 death figures showed a downward trend.

At the same time, active infections kept dropping, the Civil Protection highlighted in its bulletin, confirming a slowdown of the pandemic across the country.

Nationwide, the number of active infections has dropped by 1,976 to 50,966 cases. Of those who tested positive for the new coronavirus, 505 are in intensive care, 16 fewer compared to Tuesday, and 7,729 are hospitalized with symptoms, a decrease of 188 patients compared to Tuesday.

In France, as of Wednesday, 15,680 people with the COVID-19 remained hospitalized, 584 down from a day before. The number of patients in intensive care, a key gauge to evaluate the health system's ability to cope with the epidemic, fell by 54 to 1,501, confirming a downward trend for the sixth week in a row.

