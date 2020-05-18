Coronavirus cases in India cross 96,000-mark; deaths at 3,029. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 96,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 96,169 including 3,029 deaths while 36,824 have recovered, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, the government extended the lockdown for two more weeks which will now be in place till May 31. The MHA yesterday released fresh guidelines on how the lockdown 4.0 will pan out in the nation with certain relaxations.
This time, the government has given more power to the states to further demarcate zones -- Containment zone, buffer zone, red zone, orange zone, green zone -- and decide on relaxations which will be given in these regions.
The Union Health Ministry listed parameters such as active coronavirus cases, doubling and fatality rates and cases per lakh population, for states and union territories to follow while categorising areas into red, orange or green zones. It also issued guidelines for delineation of containment and buffer zones and outlined actions that have to be implemented in those areas to break the chain of transmission of the disease.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2407
|1456
|50
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|101
|41
|2
|Bihar
|1262
|475
|8
|Chandigarh
|191
|51
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|86
|59
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|10054
|4485
|160
|Goa
|29
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|11379
|4499
|659
|Haryana
|910
|562
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|80
|44
|3
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1183
|575
|13
|Jharkhand
|223
|113
|3
|Karnataka
|1147
|509
|37
|Kerala
|601
|497
|4
|Ladakh
|43
|24
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|4977
|2403
|248
|Maharashtra
|33053
|7688
|1198
|Manipur
|7
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|828
|220
|4
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|Punjab
|1964
|1366
|35
|Rajasthan
|5202
|2992
|131
|Tamil Nadu
|11224
|4172
|78
|Telengana
|1551
|992
|34
|Tripura
|167
|85
|0
|Uttarakhand
|92
|52
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|4259
|2441
|104
|West Bengal
|2677
|959
|238
|Cases being reassigned to states
|410
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|96169#
|36824
|3029
