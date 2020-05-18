Coronavirus cases in India cross 96,000-mark; deaths at 3,029. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People are screened as they stand in queues to maintain social distance during nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus in New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 96,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 96,169 including 3,029 deaths while 36,824 have recovered, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, the government extended the lockdown for two more weeks which will now be in place till May 31. The MHA yesterday released fresh guidelines on how the lockdown 4.0 will pan out in the nation with certain relaxations.

This time, the government has given more power to the states to further demarcate zones -- Containment zone, buffer zone, red zone, orange zone, green zone -- and decide on relaxations which will be given in these regions.

The Union Health Ministry listed parameters such as active coronavirus cases, doubling and fatality rates and cases per lakh population, for states and union territories to follow while categorising areas into red, orange or green zones. It also issued guidelines for delineation of containment and buffer zones and outlined actions that have to be implemented in those areas to break the chain of transmission of the disease.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2407 1456 50 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 101 41 2 Bihar 1262 475 8 Chandigarh 191 51 3 Chhattisgarh 86 59 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 10054 4485 160 Goa 29 7 0 Gujarat 11379 4499 659 Haryana 910 562 14 Himachal Pradesh 80 44 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1183 575 13 Jharkhand 223 113 3 Karnataka 1147 509 37 Kerala 601 497 4 Ladakh 43 24 0 Madhya Pradesh 4977 2403 248 Maharashtra 33053 7688 1198 Manipur 7 2 0 Meghalaya 13 11 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 828 220 4 Puducherry 13 9 1 Punjab 1964 1366 35 Rajasthan 5202 2992 131 Tamil Nadu 11224 4172 78 Telengana 1551 992 34 Tripura 167 85 0 Uttarakhand 92 52 1 Uttar Pradesh 4259 2441 104 West Bengal 2677 959 238 Cases being reassigned to states 410 Total number of confirmed cases in India 96169# 36824 3029

ALSO READ | Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 4.8 million mark; death toll at 316,660

ALSO READ | India along with 62 other nations seeks probe into WHO's COVID-19 response

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage