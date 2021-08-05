Follow us on Image Source : AP India records 42,982 new COVID-19 cases, 533 deaths in a day; recovery rate at 97.37%

As many as India recorded 42,982 fresh Covid-19 cases and also reported 533 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. The daily test positivity rate stands at 2.58 per cent. With 42,982 cases, the country's cumulative infections has inched closer to 32 million, the Union health ministry data showed.

For second day in a row, India recorded over 40,000 Covid cases amid concerns of rise in trajectory of fresh infections. The total fatalities in India jumped to 426,290.

The active cases in the country have surged by more than 700 cases in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases of the infectious disease in the country have now reached 31.8 million. The active caseload currently is at 4,11,076, while 41,726 patients recovered.

India has administered 48.93 crore Covid-19 doses so far, data released by health ministry showed.

A total of 47,48,93,363 samples tested up to 4th August. Of which, 16,64,030 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

ALSO READ: Delhi records zero Covid death, fifth time since onset of second wave

Latest India News