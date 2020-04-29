Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases rise to 1332; death toll at 31. Check district-wise tally

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1332 after 73 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the State Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth on Wednesday. Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts the major hotbeds in the state continued to register fresh cases in tens. With the latest updates, Kurnool district maintained its lead over Guntur district in terms of number of positive cases. Andhra Pradesh's 1332 cases put it at number 9 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India.

Out of the new cases, 29 cases were reported from Guntur. Besides that, 13 from Krishna, 11 from Kurnool, 4 cases each from Anathapur, Kadapa, and Prakasam, 3 from Chittoor, 2 cases from West Godavari, and one each from East Godavari, Sirkakulam and Chittoor.

The state has so far seen 31 deaths due to the virus. At least 287 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, 1014 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: District-wise tally

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 31,332 including 1007 deaths while 7,696 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 29,974 including 937 deaths and 7,027 have recovered.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

