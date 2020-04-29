Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 19 new cases, state's tally rises to 2383; death toll at 52

After 19 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2383. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 864 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 2,383 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 9,318, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|146
|Alwar
|7
|Banswara
|64
|Bharatpur
|110
|Bhilwara
|35
|Bikaner
|37
|Barmer
|2
|Chittorgarh
|8
|Churu
|14
|Dausa
|21
|Dholpur
|9
|Dungarpur
|6
|Hanumangarh
|11
|Jaipur
|864
|Jaisalmer
|35
|Jhunjhunu
|42
|Jodhpur
|401
|Jhalawar
|40
|Karauli
|3
|Kota
|189
|Nagaur
|117
|Pali
|3
|Pratapgarh
|2
|Rajsamand
|1
|Sawai Madhopur
|8
|Sikar
|6
|Tonk
|131
|Udaipur
|8
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 31,332 including 1007 deaths while 7,696 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 29,974 including 937 deaths and 7,027 have recovered.
