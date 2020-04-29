Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 19 new cases, state's tally rises to 2383; death toll at 52

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 19 new cases, state's tally rises to 2383; death toll at 52

After 19 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2383. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 864 confirmed infections. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 29, 2020 10:02 IST
Coronavirus in Rajasthan
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 19 new cases, state's tally rises to 2383; death toll at 52

After 19 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2383. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 864 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 2,383 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 9,318, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 146
Alwar 7
Banswara 64
Bharatpur 110
Bhilwara 35
Bikaner  37
Barmer 2
Chittorgarh 8
Churu 14
Dausa 21
Dholpur 9
Dungarpur 6
Hanumangarh 11
Jaipur 864
Jaisalmer 35
Jhunjhunu 42
Jodhpur 401
Jhalawar 40
Karauli 3
Kota 189
Nagaur 117
Pali 3
Pratapgarh 2
Rajsamand 1
Sawai Madhopur 8
Sikar 6
Tonk 131
Udaipur 8

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 31,332 including 1007 deaths while 7,696 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 29,974 including 937 deaths and 7,027 have recovered.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 30,000-mark; death toll surges past 1,000. State-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X