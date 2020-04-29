Coronavirus cases in India cross 30,000-mark; death toll surges past 1,000. State-wise list

Image Source : AP 'Go Corona' is written on wooden plank used as a makeshift barricade in a slum during lockdown in Bangalore, India, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. India last week eased the lockdown by allowing shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming activities to resume in rural areas to help millions of poor, daily-wage earners. But the economic costs of the nationwide lockdown continue to mount in a country of 1.3 billion people.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 30,000-mark. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), COVID-19 cases in India as of 8:00 am today stand at 31,332 while the death toll has risen to 1,007. There have been 1,392 cases and 70 deaths reported overnight. As many as 7,696 people in India have recovered after contracting the virus.

Maharashtra continues to be India's worst-hit state with 9,318 cases and 400 deaths. As per the MoHFW figures, there has been an overnight rise of about 800 cases in Maharashtra while the death toll in the state has risen by 31.

Among other states with high COVID-19 numbers are Delhi (3,314) and Gujarat (3,744). There have been 54 coronavirus related deaths in Delhi while Gujarat has seen 181 casualties.

There are only 4 days to go until May 3 when the 19-day extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will run out.

Coronavirus: Check State-Wise Tally

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0 Andhra Pradesh 1259 258 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 38 27 1 Bihar 366 64 2 Chandigarh 56 17 0 Chhattisgarh 38 34 0 Delhi 3314 1078 54 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 3744 434 181 Haryana 310 209 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1 Jammu and Kashmir 565 176 8 Jharkhand 103 17 3 Karnataka 523 207 20 Kerala 485 359 4 Ladakh 22 16 0 Madhya Pradesh 2387 377 120 Maharashtra 9318 1388 400 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 118 38 1 Puducherry 8 3 0 Punjab 322 71 19 Rajasthan 2364 768 51 Tamil Nadu 2058 1168 25 Telengana 1004 321 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 54 33 0 Uttar Pradesh 2053 462 34 West Bengal 725 119 22 Total number of confirmed cases in India 31332* 7696 1007

