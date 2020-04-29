Coronavirus cases in India cross 30,000-mark; death toll surges past 1,000. State-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 30,000-mark. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), COVID-19 cases in India as of 8:00 am today stand at 31,332 while the death toll has risen to 1,007. There have been 1,392 cases and 70 deaths reported overnight. As many as 7,696 people in India have recovered after contracting the virus.
Maharashtra continues to be India's worst-hit state with 9,318 cases and 400 deaths. As per the MoHFW figures, there has been an overnight rise of about 800 cases in Maharashtra while the death toll in the state has risen by 31.
Among other states with high COVID-19 numbers are Delhi (3,314) and Gujarat (3,744). There have been 54 coronavirus related deaths in Delhi while Gujarat has seen 181 casualties.
There are only 4 days to go until May 3 when the 19-day extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will run out.
Coronavirus: Check State-Wise Tally
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|15
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1259
|258
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|38
|27
|1
|Bihar
|366
|64
|2
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|38
|34
|0
|Delhi
|3314
|1078
|54
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|3744
|434
|181
|Haryana
|310
|209
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|25
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|565
|176
|8
|Jharkhand
|103
|17
|3
|Karnataka
|523
|207
|20
|Kerala
|485
|359
|4
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2387
|377
|120
|Maharashtra
|9318
|1388
|400
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|118
|38
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|Punjab
|322
|71
|19
|Rajasthan
|2364
|768
|51
|Tamil Nadu
|2058
|1168
|25
|Telengana
|1004
|321
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|54
|33
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2053
|462
|34
|West Bengal
|725
|119
|22
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|31332*
|7696
|1007