Friday, June 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coromandel Express derails in Balasore; railways issues helpline numbers | DETAILS

Coromandel Express derails in Balasore; railways issues helpline numbers | DETAILS

Coromandel Express derails: The accident was so intense, several bogies derailed in Balasore. Railways and the local authorities stepped up rescue operations at the site. No official confirmation on the number of injured or loss of life.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Balasore Updated on: June 02, 2023 21:20 IST
The rescue team rushed to the spot
Image Source : INDIA TV The rescue team rushed to the spot

Coromandel Express derails: Several bogies of Coromandel Express Train derailed near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district on Friday (June 2). Several teams of railways and NDRF rushed to the spot to carry out relief operations. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed his Cabinet colleague Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner to reach the accident site immediately. 

The authority issued an emergency number for the control room in Balasore- 06782262286

DRM Kharagpur tweeted helpline numbers: 

Train no 12841 UP Coromandal Express and Train no 12864 DN has been derailed near Bahanaga bazaar, said DRM Kharagpur in a tweet. 

Helpdesk opened at SHM, HWH, KGP & BLS.

  • HWH - 03326382217
  • KGP- 8972073925, 9332392339
  • BLS - 8249591559, 7978418322
  • SHM - 9903370746
     

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News