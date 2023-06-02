Coromandel Express derails in Balasore; railways issues helpline numbers | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The rescue team rushed to the spot

Coromandel Express derails: Several bogies of Coromandel Express Train derailed near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district on Friday (June 2). Several teams of railways and NDRF rushed to the spot to carry out relief operations. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed his Cabinet colleague Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner to reach the accident site immediately.

The authority issued an emergency number for the control room in Balasore- 06782262286

DRM Kharagpur tweeted helpline numbers:

Train no 12841 UP Coromandal Express and Train no 12864 DN has been derailed near Bahanaga bazaar, said DRM Kharagpur in a tweet.

Helpdesk opened at SHM, HWH, KGP & BLS.

HWH - 03326382217

KGP- 8972073925, 9332392339

BLS - 8249591559, 7978418322

SHM - 9903370746



