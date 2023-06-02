Friday, June 02, 2023
     
Odisha: Coromandel express train derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, several feared trapped

An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Bhubaneswar Updated on: June 02, 2023 20:27 IST
coromandel express, coromandel express accident, train accident, train accident today, coromandel ex
Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha: Coromandel express train derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, several feared trapped

Odisha train accident: Coromandel Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district today (June 2). Several teams have left for the spot for the search and rescue operation.

Several coaches are reported to have derailed, informed CPRO Southern Railway. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level: Special Relief Commissioner Office

More details are awaited in this regard. 

