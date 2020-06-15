Contactless bell installed at Pashupatinath Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur | Watch

Image Source : ANI SCREEN GRAB A contact-less bell has been installed at Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur.

In order to take precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus but also keeping the desires of devotees to follow ritual process, a temple in Madhya Pradesh has installed a contact-less bell at Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur, which work with the help of sensors. Ever since temples reopened after lockdown, some of the regular rituals which devotees perform including the ringing of bell, offering prasad in temples are being avoided.

The temple administration says, "It works on proximity sensor (able to detect the presence of nearby objects without physical contact)".

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Contactless bell has been installed at Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur. Temple administration says, "It works on proximity sensor (able to detect the presence of nearby objects without physical contact)". #COVID19 (12.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/4ngoGDh0Mp — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Religious places reopened on June 8 in the country after the lockdown was relaxed, however, the process of offering prayers by the devotees have to be done following social distancing norms in order to contain the spread of the virus.

