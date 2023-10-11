Congress to vacate its 'war room' in Delhi ahead of upcoming Assembly elections: Here's Why

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Congress would shift its 'war room' to a new place.

The Congress party is also set to vacate its "war room" located in Delhi's Gurdwara Rakabganj (GRJ) Road as the term of the building has expired. Right from the party's screening committee to all other important meetings, Congress held all its key discussions at the 15 GRJ building for the past several years. Notably, this bungalow was allotted in the name of former Congress Party Bengal president and former Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya.

Why Congress has to shift its 'war room'?

Bhattacharya's Rajya Sabha tenure ended on August 18, 2023, hence he was given notice to vacate this bungalow by the Housing Committee of the Upper House. According to sources, all the screening committee meetings of the upcoming five assembly elections were being held at 15 GRG. Since 2011, the Social Media Department of the Congress Party has also been operating from here.

No reply from Housing Committee

Bhattacharya also wrote a letter to the Housing Committee seeking an extension of the bungalow but he is yet to receive a reply. Speaking to India TV, Bhattacharya said that he has not received any reply from the Housing Committee of the Rajya Sabha regarding the extension and that he would vacate the bungalow as soon as possible.

Before Bhattacharya, this bungalow was allotted to actress Rekha and before that, it was allotted in the name of a South Indian MP. However, none of these leaders lived here and the bungalow was used only for party work. According to sources, the Congress party will soon vacate this bungalow and build its war room at a new place. This bungalow has now been allotted to Kartik Sharma - an independent Rajya Sabha member from Haryana.

