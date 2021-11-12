Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress responsible for partition, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the Congress party should be blamed for the partition of India in 1947. Addressing a public meeting in Moradabad, Owaisi said that Congress leaders at that time were responsible for the partition.

"I challenge people of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) who do not read (history). Partition did not happen due to Muslims but due to Jinnah. At that time, only those Muslims could vote who were influential like nawabs or degree holders. Congress and leaders of that time were responsible for partition," he said.

Owaisi's comments came amid a controversy over Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar's statement that had Mohammed Ali Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, there would not have been partition. He even blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the historic event.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is responsible for India's Partition, and not Jinnah. The state of dispute was created by the Sangh. He (Jinnah) fought for the country," he had said.

Notably, Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) entered into an alliance ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The remarks by Rajbhar have come days after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav equated the Pakistan founder with freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru.

