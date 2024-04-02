Congress releases first list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Assembly elections | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Congress on Tuesday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. For the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the party released a list of 114 candidates. The state Assembly has a total of 175 seats. The list includes leaders like BBS Srinivas Rao, Masupatri Chakravarthy Reddy, Paidi Nagabhushan Rao, Satish Kumar Sunkari, and Mantri Narasimha Murthy among others.

Polling in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh will take place on May 13 and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, as per the Election Commission. Of the 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 7 for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Four Lok Sabha constituencies are reserved for SCs and one for STs.

49 candidates for Odisha Assembly polls

Meanwhile, the grand old party also released the first list of 49 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Odisha. According to the details, Bijay Patnaik from the Paralakhemundi Assembly seat, while Samarendra Mishra will contest from Bolangir seat in the state. The party has fielded Sanjay Bhoi to run for the Bargarh Lok Sabha seat and Janardhan Dehury for the Sundagarh Lok Sabha seat. Draupadi Majhi will be contesting from Kalahandi, while Bhujabal Majhi will represent the party in the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat. Additionally, Manoj Mishra is set to compete in Bolangir, Saptagiri Ulaka in Koraput, Amir Chand Nayak in Kandhamal, and Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik in Berhampur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Odisha Assembly elections

Simultaneous elections to 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in Odisha in four phases from May 13. As many as 28 Assembly seats will go for voting in the fourth phase on May 13, polling will be held in the next 35 constituencies on May 20. In the sixth phase, 42 constituencies would go for voting on May 25 and the same would be done for 42 more constituencies on June 1. The counting of votes at all constituencies will be done on June 4.

