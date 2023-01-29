'If situation is so well why not Amit shah walk from Jammu to Kashmir': Rahul dares Home Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/TWITTER/@RAHULGANDHI Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R).

'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar in his last leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', has questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and challenged him to "walk in the valley if the situation is really normal". "If the situation is so well why does not Amit shah walk from Jammu to Kashmir?" he asked.

The challenge from the Congress leader came nearly two days after he halted his padayatra alleging a security lapse during his rally. Although the JK Police refuted his claims and asserted at least 15 companies of security forces were deployed in his security. A top official claimed that the members of the grand old party were managing the crowd.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) also dismissed his claims and accused Gandhi of "politicising" the matter.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Congress leader said that the ruling party has created differences among the public and added his yatra has ended the hate and joined millions of people. During the presser, Gandhi asserted that the country has two routes and it is up to them to choose whether they want to go on the path of 'hatred' or 'love'.

PM Modi made it possible for Rahul Gandhi to hoist tiranga at Lal Chowk: BJP

However, the ruling party dismissed his claim and said that the "country was united, is united and will be united". Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created such an atmosphere in Kashmir that any Indian can hoist the national flag with pride at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, the BJP said on Sunday and asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to thank him for the change in the Valley.

Echoing similar views, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said the credit for Gandhi unfurling the national flag goes to Modi who normalised the situation in the Valley with the abrogation of Article 370.

Gandhi was able to do it because of the policies of Prime Minister Modi who dealt a severe blow to separatism and terrorism by abrogating Article 370 (in 2019) and strengthened nationalist forces, paving way for the normalisation of the situation and return of peace to the region, he said in Jammu.

"Rahul Gandhi proudly hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Today the Modi government has created such a situation in Kashmir that now any Indian citizen can hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir," BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said while countering his claims.

"How did Rahul Gandhi peacefully unfurl the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk today? It happened because Modi Ji abrogated Art 370 in J&K. After Art 370, J&K received a high number of tourists. During Cong govt, there was terrorism & fear in Kashmir," BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Sunday.

