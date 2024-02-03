Congress mulls action against Navjot Sidhu for skipping poll meet, holding parallel meeting: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference at his residence, in Patiala.

Congress may take disciplinary action against Navjot Singh Sidhu, who, despite being a member of the Election Committee, remained absent from the Punjab Election Committee meeting held on February 1 and held a parallel meeting with some other Congress leaders.

Navjot Singh Sidhu will be issued a "show cause notice" for not coming to the meeting despite the presence of Punjab Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav in the election committee and holding a separate parallel meeting.

Action can be taken after the rally of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to be held in Samrala on February 11 in Punjab.

Punjab Congress unit has sent a report to the high command.

'Discipline' should not imply different things for different people

Amid calls from within the party for disciplinary action against him for holding separate rallies, Congress leader Navjot Singh last month met Devender Yadav and said “discipline” should not imply different things for different people.

"I told Yadav that discipline is for everyone. It cannot be one thing for a few and something else for rest of the people," Sidhu said after the meeting.

After many Congress leaders sought action against Sidhu for holding rallies without consulting the state unit, Yadav had on December 9 said that he would speak to the former cricketer.

ALSO READ | Punjab: Weapons, ammunition, heroin seized in BSF-STF joint operation, two arrested