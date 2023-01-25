BREAKING | Congress leader AK Antony's son quits party day after opposing BBC documentary on PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Congress leader AK Antony's son quits party day after opposing BBC documentary on PM Modi

Congress leader AK Antony's son, Anil K Antony, quit the grand old party over "intolerant calls to retract tweet" on the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes a day after he voiced concerns over the documentary critical of PM Modi.

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below (sic)," Anil tweeted attaching his resignation letter.

Latest India News