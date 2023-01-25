Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
BREAKING | Congress leader AK Antony's son quits party day after opposing BBC documentary on PM Modi

This comes a day after he voiced concerns over the documentary critical of PM Narendra Modi.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2023 10:05 IST
Congress leader AK Antony's son quits party day after
Image Source : ANI/FILE Congress leader AK Antony's son quits party day after opposing BBC documentary on PM Modi

Congress leader AK Antony's son, Anil K Antony, quit the grand old party over "intolerant calls to retract tweet" on the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes a day after he voiced concerns over the documentary critical of PM Modi. 

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook  wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below (sic)," Anil tweeted attaching his resignation letter. 

