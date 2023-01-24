JNU students watch banned BBC documentary on PM Modi; attacked with stones

Follow us on JNU students while watching BBC documentary on PM Modi on their phones and laptops.

BBC documentary controversy: Amid the controversy that erupted following the release of a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday watched the documentary on their personal devices even though the administration cut the power supply and internet.

According to reports, a group of ABVP students allegedly started pelting stones at those screening BBC’s documentary on their personal devices.

This came a day after a group of students announced a special screening of the controversial documentary released by UK-based media, BBC. The documentary titled- “India: The Modi Question", allegedly showcased PM Modi in a bad light and questioned his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Earlier on Monday, the University administration ordered to cancel the special screening, saying "it could hamper the law and order situation on the campus".

However, students protested against the order. Subsequently, on Tuesday, the administration cut the electricity and internet connection.

While speaking to media persons, Ayeshi Ghosh, president of the Left-backed Students' Federation of India, said that the mission was successful as the students had already watched the documentary.

MEA calls it a 'propaganda piece

Earlier last week, India condemned the documentary series on PM Modi and described it as a ‘propaganda piece’ designed to push a discredited narrative. “We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing.

Earlier on Saturday, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) showed the first episode of the documentary to nearly 200 students on campus. Subsequently, a probe will be initiated on receiving a written complaint, said police officials.

