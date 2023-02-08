'Congress took control of 40 acres land in Amethi...': Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday hit out at the Congress party in Lok Sabha saying that one foundation took control of 40 acres of land in Amethi at a rent of just Rs 623 on the promise of building a medical facility in the city in 1981. The Union Minister was responding to Rahul Gandhi's address earlier in the day when he slammed the Modi government over Adani row, inflation among other issues.

"For 30 years, the poor people of Amethi were told that a medical college will be opened. But on the land where they were talking about opening a medical college, that family made a guesthouse for themselves," she said.

Smriti Irani cornered the Gandhis by saying that a person named Nanhe Lal Mishra, who was suffering from a disease was denied treatment in a hospital built on the land owned by 'the family' just because he was carrying Modi govt's Ayushman Bharat card.

"I wish Mishra could have told this to the House, but his voice will not be heard because he died... these are the people who were attacking Narendra Modi, taking jibes at him, who allowed a gentleman to die. They still hold 40 acres of land," Irani said.

Smriti Irani also hit out the Congress over the issue of minorities.

The Union Minister said, "they (Congress) say they are asympathizersers of minorities. Earlier during their government, money was taken for every 'Haj' application, but for the first time, the Modi government brought a policy so that poor Muslims don't have to pay the amount for application form."

"It will cut down the cost of 'Haj Yatra' by Rs 50,000. We provided more than Rs 280 crores to 21,000 minority students," she said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi in his Lok Sabha speech hit out at the Modi government on Adani Group-Hindenburg report.

Linking the rise of Gautam Adani's business empire with PM Modi's coming to power, Rahul Gandhi said that a 'magic' happened after 2014 when a businessman who was at the 609th spot jumped to the second spot on the global rich list.

