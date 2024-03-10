Congress forms six-member coordination committee to sort out differences in Sukhu govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced a 6-member coordination committee for better coordination between the government and the organization in Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his Deputy, Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, Kaul Singh Thakur have also been made members.

The committee was forged days after the Sukhu government faced a crisis triggered after a revolt by his party MLAs following cross-votes during recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

Not afraid of political challenges: Sukhu

CM Sukhu on Sunday said "we are not afraid of political challenges" and lashed out at the BJP for adopting unfair and undemocratic means to weaken the democratic process of the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Solan after dedicating Rs 186 crore developmental projects to the people in the constituency, Sukhu said,

"We are not afraid of political challenges. We will face every challenge with determination and will realise the vision of self-reliant Himachal by 2032," he added.

The CM said that some well-known elements were using hard-earned money of the taxpayers and evil force to topple a democratically elected government.

While the Himachal Pradesh government's focus was entirely on taking the state forward on the path of sustainable growth, the BJP centered itself in adopting unfair and undemocratic means to weaken the government, he added.

The chief minister said that by adopting a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the government has succeeded in curbing the corrupt practices and the resources of the state were being used for the welfare of citizens and overall development of the state.

11 Himachal MLAs move to Uttarakhand hotel

Six Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs who voted against the party in the Rajya Sabha elections have shifted to an Uttarakhand hotel.

BJP MLAs Vikram Thakur and Trilok Jamwal accompanied the six Congress and three Independent legislators, who arrived in Rishikesh from Haryana's Panchkula by a chartered flight late on Friday and checked into Hotel Taj, about 30 kilometres from Rishikesh.

Congress MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhuttu, Ravindra Thakur and Chaitanya Sharma have been disqualified from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for defying the party whip on the state budget.

They have approached the Supreme Court for relief in the matter. Three Independent MLAs Hoshiar Singh, KL Thakur and Ashish Sharma were also with them when they arrived.

The MLAs' move from Haryana to Uttarakhand drew a sharp response from Sukhu, who said they are being driven from one place to another like a shepherd herds a flock.

The Congress currently has 34 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly while the BJP has 25. The three Independent MLAs had also sided with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Security around Hotel Taj has been tightened and no one is being allowed to enter the premises except those who have advance online bookings.

