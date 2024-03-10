Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Congress forms six-member coordination committee to sort out differences in Sukhu govt

Congress forms six-member coordination committee to sort out differences in Sukhu govt

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region BL Verma told reporters in Haridwar that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh will soon fall.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Shimla Updated on: March 10, 2024 20:11 IST
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Image Source : PTI/FILE Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced a 6-member coordination committee for better coordination between the government and the organization in Himachal Pradesh. 

Apart from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his Deputy, Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, Kaul Singh Thakur have also been made members.

The committee was forged days after the Sukhu government faced a crisis triggered after a revolt by his party MLAs following cross-votes during recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

India Tv - Congress forms a six-member coordination committee

Image Source : XCongress forms a six-member coordination committee

Not afraid of political challenges: Sukhu

CM Sukhu on Sunday said "we are not afraid of political challenges" and lashed out at the BJP for adopting unfair and undemocratic means to weaken the democratic process of the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Solan after dedicating Rs 186 crore developmental projects to the people in the constituency, Sukhu said, 

"We are not afraid of political challenges. We will face every challenge with determination and will realise the vision of self-reliant Himachal by 2032," he added.

The CM said that some well-known elements were using hard-earned money of the taxpayers and evil force to topple a democratically elected government.

While the Himachal Pradesh government's focus was entirely on taking the state forward on the path of sustainable growth, the BJP centered itself in adopting unfair and undemocratic means to weaken the government, he added.

The chief minister said that by adopting a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the government has succeeded in curbing the corrupt practices and the resources of the state were being used for the welfare of citizens and overall development of the state.

11 Himachal MLAs move to Uttarakhand hotel

Six Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs who voted against the party in the Rajya Sabha elections have shifted to an Uttarakhand hotel.

BJP MLAs Vikram Thakur and Trilok Jamwal accompanied the six Congress and three Independent legislators, who arrived in Rishikesh from Haryana's Panchkula by a chartered flight late on Friday and checked into Hotel Taj, about 30 kilometres from Rishikesh.

Congress MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhuttu, Ravindra Thakur and Chaitanya Sharma have been disqualified from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for defying the party whip on the state budget.

They have approached the Supreme Court for relief in the matter. Three Independent MLAs Hoshiar Singh, KL Thakur and Ashish Sharma were also with them when they arrived.

The MLAs' move from Haryana to Uttarakhand drew a sharp response from Sukhu, who said they are being driven from one place to another like a shepherd herds a flock.

The Congress currently has 34 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly while the BJP has 25. The three Independent MLAs had also sided with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Security around Hotel Taj has been tightened and no one is being allowed to enter the premises except those who have advance online bookings.

Also read: 'Mamata gives message to BJP that...': Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's reaction after TMC candidates list out

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement