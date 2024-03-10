'Mamata gives message to BJP that...': Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's reaction after TMC candidates list out

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Congress president and Leader of the grand old party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee that she sent a message to the PMO - "don't be unhappy with me, I am not standing to fight against the BJP."

His comments come hours after Mamata Banerjee's TMC announced its candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal making irreparable damage to seat-sharing talks with I.N.D.I..A bloc partner Congress.

On fielding former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore seat, Chowdhury said he was selected as a candidate to polarise the common man and to help the BJP, so that Congress can be defeated.

Holding a press conference in Murshidabad, West Bengal, Chowdhury said, "If TMC wanted to honour Yusuf Pathan, they should've sent him to the Rajya Sabha instead of sending 'outsiders'... If Mamata Banerjee had good intentions for Pathan, she would have asked alliance (I.N.D.I.A bloc) for a seat for him in Gujarat. But here in West Bengal, he is selected as a candidate to help the BJP, so that Congress can be defeated."

Mamata Banerjee has proven today that none of the political parties of India should trust a leader like her, he said adding she is in fear that if she continues to be in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, PM Modi will be unhappy.

