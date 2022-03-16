G23 leaders' dinner at Sibal’s residence cancelled; meet to continue as scheduled tonight

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) G-23 leaders' are scheduled to meet in the evening at Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s residence.

Highlights G-23 will meet to chalk out further strategy at Sibal's residence

CWC had reposed “full faith” in Gandhi and asked her to initiate changes to strengthen party

Senior Congress leaders have hit out at Sibal that he does not know "ABCD of Congress"

The Congress dissenters ‘Group of 23’ or G-23 is scheduled to meet in the evening at Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s residence to chalk out further strategy, after the CWC meeting on Sunday reposed “full faith” in Gandhi and asked her to initiate changes to strengthen the party. Earlier there was also a dinner scheduled at Sibal’s residence, however, that has been cancelled. The group has already reached out to like-minded leaders within the party.

The G-23 meet comes at a time the Congress faces an existential crisis following its electoral defeats in the recent assembly elections, including in Uttar Pradesh where it won only two seats and a little over 2 percent of the votes.

Kapil Sibal and other leaders from the group have demanded stepping aside of the Gandhis, and pave way for new leadership.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders have hit out at Sibal that he does not know "ABCD of Congress", and is an outsider who was given everything from the party.

When did Kapil Sibal fight an election for any position in the party, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid asked on Wednesday as he hit back at his party colleague for criticising the Gandhi family’s leadership. Saying it was a “bit sad” to complain after receiving so much from the organisation, Khurshid also attacked the ‘Group of 23’ signatories, including Sibal, who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking sweeping changes in the party. The former Union minister argued that internal bickering does not help the party, and instead helps the BJP. "Leadership is in cuckoo land...I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'," Sibal said in an interview with Indian Express.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the G-23 leaders were attempting to break the party by continuing to hold meetings even after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had discussed 'all' issues during its recent meeting. He said no one can weaken party president Sonia Gandhi as the entire Congress, “from the streets to the national capital”, is with her.

The Congress' Chandni Chowk district unit also passed a resolution on Wednesday requesting party chief Sonia Gandhi to take disciplinary action against senior leader Kapil Sibal for alleged anti-party activities. Sibal is a former Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk constituency.

(With Inputs from agencies)

Also Read | 'Doesn't know ABC of Congress': Gehlot slams Kapil Sibal for criticising Gandhi family

Also Read | Here's how Rahul Gandhi reacted to Kapil Sibal's 'Sab Ki Congress...Ghar Ki Congress' remark

Latest India News