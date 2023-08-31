'Let them bring it, the fight will continue': Mallikarjun Kharge reacts to special session of Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has reacted to the government's call to convene a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22. When asked about it, the 81-year-old leader said let the government convene the session, the Opposition's fight will continue. "Let them bring it, the fight will continue," Kharge said, who was in Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

Parliament's special session from Sept 18-22

Kharge's reactions came hours after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed about the government's decision to convene the special session of Parliament. "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi stated on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

Generally, three parliamentary sessions are held in a year- Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions. With the government not spelling out its agenda, speculation is rife that some showpiece bills being considered for passage by the Modi dispensation in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

'Special session aimed at managing news cycle'

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the five-day session just three weeks after the end of the Monsoon session was aimed at managing "the news cycle" and counter the news about the ongoing meeting of INDIA parties in Mumbai and the latest revelations on Adani. "Regardless, the JPC demand (on Adani issue) will continue to resonate inside and outside Parliament," the Congress MP added.

A look at previous special sessions of Parliament

Last time, Parliament had met outside its three usual sessions was on midnight of June 30, 2017, to mark the rollout of GST. However, it was a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. However, it was not a proper session as is the case this time with both the Houses assembling. Earlier in August 1997, a six-day special sitting was held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India's independence.

It should be noted here that midnight sessions were also held on August 9, 1992, for the 50th anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement', August 14-15, 1972 to celebrate the silver jubilee of India's independence, while the first such session was on August 14-15, 1947 on the eve of India's independence.

(With inputs from PTI)

