Congress chief election: Detailed schedule in next few days, will Rahul Gandhi return as President?

The question on every Congress leader's mind is whether Rahul Gandhi will agree to lead the Congress party again or not. As per sources, the detailed schedule for the election of the party president is likely to be out in the next three-four days. The party's election authority has said it will stick to the schedule of electing a new chief by September 20. There have been several calls by leaders publicly exhorting Rahul Gandhi to become party chief again but uncertainty and suspense continue to loom over the party's presidency conundrum.

Chairman of the party's Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry had said it was up to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to approve the final date for the election of the Congress chief but "from our side, we are ready".

After a crucial meeting of its working committee, the Congress had announced in October last year that the election of the new Congress president will be held between August 21 and September 20 this year.

Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president in 2019

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections in 2019. Sonia Gandhi who took over the reins of the party again as interim president had also offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

Party may elect non-Gandhi chief

Rahul Gandhi is adamant on giving the post of president to a non-Gandhi. He is even preventing sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from filing a nomination. At the same time, Sonia Gandhi does not want to hold the post due to health reasons and Rahul wants a non-Gandhi to hold the post in place of Sonia.

Rahul Gandhi yet not cleared his stance

Despite several rounds of meetings, strategists within the party have so far not been able to convince Rahul Gandhi to contest for the post of president. In his response to the party, Rahul did not give a clear indication of contesting the elections.

