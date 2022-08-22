Rahul Gandhi meets civil society members, urges them to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held a conclave with the members of civil society organizations at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. The meeting was held to plan the upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which is set to begin on September 7.

Prominent leaders and civil society members were present at the meeting. These included activist Yogendra Yadav and Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh among others.

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh had presented the details of the yatra to the civil society delegates and invited those speaking up on people's issues to participate in it. Gandhi met the civil society members in the afternoon.

What is the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'?

The "padayatra" (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories. Congress is planning to hold the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir that will be about 3,500 km long and will be completed in about 150 days. The Yatra is slated to begin on September 7 while several party workers and leaders are expected to participate in the 'padyatra'.

(With Inputs from PTI)

