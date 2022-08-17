Congress presidential election: Ambiguity continues over Rahul Gandhi's stance on contesting poll

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ambiguity continues over Rahul Gandhi's contesting Congress' presidential poll

Congress presidential election: With a few days left for the election for the post of Congress' president, the ambiguity over Rahul Gandhi contesting the poll continues.

The grand old party had earlier announced that the election will be held between August 21 and September 20, however, Rahul Gandhi had yet not cleared his stance.

Despite several rounds of meetings, strategists within the party have so far not been able to convince Rahul Gandhi to contest for the post of president. In his response to the party, Rahul did not give a clear indication of contesting the elections.

In the backdrop of such speculations, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee was earlier postponed.

The meeting was to decide the date of Congress presidential election.

According to the Central Election Authority of Congress, the party has completed the preparations for the elections.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to start his Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari and the journey is going to be long, so if the elections are not held by then, there is a possibility of further delay.

The internal elections of Congress had been postponed earlier too.

However, in case of the reluctance of Rahul Gandhi to take over the leadership, names like Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Sailja and KC Venugopal have been surfacing for consideration, but the probability lies low.

However, if Rahul does not agree, Sonia Gandhi could be the natural choice to bind the party and take on the National Democratic Alliance for the 2024 general elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

