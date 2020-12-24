West Bengal assembly elections 2021: Congress ties up with Left parties

The Congress on Thursday formally announced its tie-up with the Left parties for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. State chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted the announcement. "Today the Congress High command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal," he said.

Today the Congress High command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the #Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal.@INCIndia@INCWestBengal — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) December 24, 2020

Earlier today, attacking poll-bound Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chowdhury had said that she has paved way for BJP in the state. He said that the people of Bengal had no relation with the saffron party but the doors to BJP were opened by Trinamool Congress.

Citing the TMC-BJP alliance in 1999 Lok Sabha polls, Chowdhury has said that Congress had warned Mamata at that time but she helped the strengthening of BJP in Bengal, as per ANI.

The central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had in October approved the West Bengal unit’s decision to have an electoral understanding with all secular parties, including the Congress, in the upcoming assembly elections. The CPI(M) polit bureau had given its go-ahead to the move but had left the final decision to the central committee.

West Bengal polls

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats, and establishing itself as the major Opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has deployed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

