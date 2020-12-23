Won't allow Bengal to become Gujarat: Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : ANI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Continuing her tirade against the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she won't allow her state to become Gujarat.

"We have to respect and save our soil. No one can destroy Bengal. We will not allow Bengal to become Gujarat," Mamata Banerjee during Bangla Sangeet Mela 2020, in Kolkata without elaborating her statement further.

Mamata has been issuing strong remarks against the Centre ever since Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his two-day Bengal visit, criticised the Trinamool government severely over various issues. Amit Shah had said that Bengal, under the Mamata regime, has failed to deliver on several fronts.

The West Bengal CM, in her response to Amit Shah, had offered a point-by-point rebuttal to stress that her state has progressed well under the Trinamool Congress regime.

She put out data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to claim that the crime graph of Bengal has dipped in the last decade. Mamata highlighted that Kolkata has been accorded the 'safest city' tag twice.

Mamata interacts with protesting farmers

Mamata Banerjee today spoke to farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centre's new agriculture laws and assured them that her party stands by them.

A five-member delegation of TMC MPs, comprising Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque, also met the farmers there to support their protest against the new farm laws.

"Our party supremo spoke to protesting farmers over the phone. Some of them requested her to visit the 'dharna' sites. She assured them that the party supports their demand," news agency PTI quoted a Trinamool leader, as saying.

Thousands of agriculturists, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Centre's reform measures for over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the laws be repealed.

(With inputs from PTI)

