Day after Amit Shah's 'zero in industry' charge, Mamata hits back with 'cheatingbaaz' remark

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she will visit Birbhum on December 28.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her anger over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's accusations against her government during his two-day tour last week. Responding to Amit Shah's 'zero in industry charge, Mamata chose sharp words to hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

"Amit Shah has spoken garbage of lies yesterday. He claimed our state is 'zero' in industry but we're number one in MSME sector. He claimed we couldn't build rural roads but we're number one in that. This is Govt of India's information," the Bengal CM said speaking during a press conference in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress chief said that she will give a detailed reply to Amit Shah's accusations on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: After wife Sujata Mondal joins TMC, BJP MP Saumitra Khan says, 'sending her divorce notice'

"BJP is a 'cheatingbaaz' party, for politics they can do anything. We have been opposing CAA since it was passed as law...They (BJP) can't decide the fate of citizens, let them decide their own fate. We are against CAA, NPR and NRC," she went on to add.

ALSO READ: BJP's 'Mission Bengal': Biggest exodus from TMC in one single day, Amit Shah says more in store

Mamata announced that she will visit the Birbhum district on December 28 for an official meeting, and also lead a roadshow the next day.

Interacting with media persons at a press conference in Bolpur on Sunday, Amit Shah had accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of failing to deliver on several fronts. Shah said the state lags behind most states in the country on various parameters, except on corruption and extortion.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Latest India News