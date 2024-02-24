Saturday, February 24, 2024
     
Live tv
Breaking: AAP to contest on four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in April-May this year, however, the polling schedule is yet to be announced. Congress and AAP have agreed to contest election together in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. However, in Punjab, the parties will be contesting polls independently.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 24, 2024 11:41 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a joint press conference today in Delhi and may announce their alliance confirmation and seat-sharing for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Both the parties are part of the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc. Congress has already announced seat-sharing with Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. 

According to sources, the Aam Aadmi Party may contest elections on four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while Congress may fight on three. 

In Gujarat, the seat-sharing has not been finalised so far due to Bharuch seat as reports say Congress does not want to give up this seat for AAP. The Bharuch parliamentary seat has once remained a Congress stronghold due to late leader Ahamd Patel.   

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Is Congress-AAP seat-sharing deal stuck due to Bharuch in Gujarat? Know here

