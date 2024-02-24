Breaking: AAP to contest on four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a joint press conference today in Delhi and may announce their alliance confirmation and seat-sharing for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Both the parties are part of the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc. Congress has already announced seat-sharing with Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the Aam Aadmi Party may contest elections on four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while Congress may fight on three.

In Gujarat, the seat-sharing has not been finalised so far due to Bharuch seat as reports say Congress does not want to give up this seat for AAP. The Bharuch parliamentary seat has once remained a Congress stronghold due to late leader Ahamd Patel.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Is Congress-AAP seat-sharing deal stuck due to Bharuch in Gujarat? Know here