J&K: Cloudburst in Ganderbal triggers flash floods 

A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Monday. The normal life in region was affected following the heavy rainfall. However, there was no report of loss of life in the incident. Meanwhile, the Indian Army and local police launched an operation to help the people in the area hit by the flash flood. Rescue teams have been distributing ration and medical aid to the affected people.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, an official from the Army stated that they received a call from the locals at 5 am. "We reacted immediately and sent our team for rescue, and cleared the roads that were blocked due to heavy rocks. Rescue operations are still going on in a few places," the official said.

"The rescue operation is still going on in said areas," the official added.

Eyewitness told India TV, "At 4:00 am fresh flood hit our village. I immediately contacted the head of the village which helped save loss of lives but property got damaged."

