Image Source : ANI 1.50 crore worth cigarettes seized from COVID-19 special train in Delhi

Two seizures of cigarettes worth almost Rs 1.50 crore were made at the New Delhi railway station earlier this morning by the Delhi Customs (Preventive) Officers.

The first seizure was of 10 lakh cigarettes valued at Rs 1.20 crore. These cigarettes were recovered from a Varanasi-Delhi COVID-19 special train. The cigarettes were packed in 100 cartoons when they were discovered by the Customs officers.

Delhi Customs (Preventive) Officers seize 10 lakh Cigarette sticks of valued at around Rs 1.2 crores, at New Delhi Railway station. Cigarettes were packed in 100 cartons recovered from a Varanasi-Delhi COVID-19 special train. pic.twitter.com/FUlszpvcZY — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Another seizure was made from the same train of 9 lakh cigarettes valued at Rs 36 lakh, these cigarettes were concealed in 38 big gunny bags. A person linked with the two consignments has also been held and is being questioned. Further investigation is in progress.

