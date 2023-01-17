Chintels Paradiso collapse in Gurugram: CBI takes over probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's sector 109 had collapsed on February 10 last year, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

The CBI on Tuesday filed an FIR against Ashok Saloman of the Chintels Group and took over the investigation into the partial collapse of Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram last year in which two women were killed, officials said.

The Haryana government had transferred the case to the CBI on July 18, 2022 which was forwarded to the CBI by the Centre on December 29 last year, they said. According to the procedure, the CBI took over the investigation in the FIR registered by the Haryana Police. The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's sector 109 had collapsed on February 10 last year, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor. Two women - Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava - were killed in the collapse.

The district administration, on November 9 last year, ordered the demolition of tower D of the society after it was found unfit for habitation. The demolition order noted that the builder will have to settle the dues with the residents within 60 days.

ALSO READ | Shraddha murder case: Audio clip of Aftab-Shraddha recovered, former taken to CBI forensic office

Latest India News