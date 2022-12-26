Shraddha murder case: Audio clip of Aftab-Shraddha recovered, former taken to CBI forensic office

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Investigators recover audio clip of accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla.

Shraddha Walkar murder case: In a major breakthrough, investigators have recovered an audio clip of the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla. In the audio clip, Aftab and Sharddha Walkar can be heard arguing, sources said on Monday. Sources also said that Aaftab is heard abusing Shraddha in the audio clip.

Aftab has been taken to the forensic office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Lodhi colony to collect the voice sample. The forensic experts will then match the voice sample with the newly procured audio clip to make fresh breakthroughs in the case.

Meanwhile, the Saket court has extended the judicial custody of Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by another 14 days. The court, alongside, had also approved Delhi Police's request to obtain Poonawalla's voice sample in connection with the probe.

It was on December 22, that the Delhi Police filed a request in the court seeking permission to record Poonawala's voice. Shraddha and Aaftab met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They came to Delhi on May 8 before shifting to the Chattarpur area on May 15.

Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha on May 18, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them at various places over a period of 18 days.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala withdraws bail application

Latest India News