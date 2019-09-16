Monday, September 16, 2019
     
Chinese Manja disrupts Delhi Metro train service

The Metro train going towards Rithala was stalled, between the New Bus Stand station in Ghaziabad and Seelampur station, due to the Manja.

New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2019 6:56 IST
The Chinese Manja that has claimed two lives in the national capital in the past two months, on Sunday affected the Metro train services in the Red Line section.

The Metro train going towards Rithala was stalled, between the New Bus Stand station in Ghaziabad and Seelampur station, due to the Manja.

Around 4 p.m., the Metro control room detected the Manja on the powerline near the Seelampur station and halted the train, said a Delhi Metro official. The services, however, resumed later, the official added.

