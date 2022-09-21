China remains formidable challenge at border; terrorism major security threat: Navy chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE "China remains a formidable challenge at border", says Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

Highlights China is leveraging anti-piracy operations to normalise naval presence in the Indian Ocean, he said

A war with potential adversaries cannot be ruled out, the navy chief said

He also said Pakistan has continued its military modernisation despite economic constraints

China is still a "formidable challenge" at the border and evolving terrorism is a major security threat for the country, navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Tuesday.

The navy chief further said China has kept on increasing its presence not just on land but also on maritime borders.

"China remains a formidable challenge and has increased its presence, not only along our land borders but also in the maritime domain by leveraging anti-piracy operations to normalise its naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region," Kumar said.

A war with potential adversaries cannot be ruled out, but without escalating into armed action, he further said.

"While competition is being played out on a daily basis, at times testing limits, but without escalating into armed action, a war with potential adversaries can never be ruled out," Navy Chief Admiral said.

The Navy Chief Admiral also said that Pakistan has continued its military modernisation despite economic constraints.

"To the West, Pakistan despite economic constraints has continued its military modernisation, especially its Navy, which is on track to becoming a 50-platform force," Navy Chief Admiral said.

Kumar also said that terrorism is still a major security threat in addition to the existing military challenges.

"While these conventional military challenges persist, terrorism remains a major security threat, as it continues to evolve in shape, scale and size. Staying one step ahead of such an invisible enemy, who will constantly innovate tactics, enabled by niche technologies, is a challenge that persists," Kumar said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | UN to be judged on how it addresses China's persecution of ethnic minorities, say diplomats

Latest India News