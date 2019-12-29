Age limit for post of Chief of Defence Staff set at 65 years

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be a single-point military adviser to the government

PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has put the age limit for the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) AT 65 years. Ministry of Defence on Sunday amended rules pertaining to Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to pave way for the creation of the post of Chief of Army Staff. Cabinet Committee on Security has already approved the creation of the CDS who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS as head of the tri-services.

Ministry of Defence on Sunday issued a notification about changes in Army Rules, 1954.

What is Chief of Defence Staff post all about?

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be a single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, official sources said. Chief of Defence Staff will be first among equals with respect to Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. He will be accorded the rank of a four-star officer which the three service chiefs are. The Chief of Army Staff is expected to be just ahead in protocol with respect to the three service chiefs.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will also be at the helm of Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC). He will be the permanent chief of this committee.

CoSC comprises chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force.

Outgoing Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is considered to be a frontrunner for the post of Chief of Defence Staff. He is due to retire as Indian Army Chief on December 31. He will then pass on the charge to Lt General Mukund Naravane who will head 1.3 million strong Indian Army.

