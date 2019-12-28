On board Howrah Express, Indian Army doctors help deliver premature baby

Image Source : TWITTER/@ADGPI Captain Lalithaa and Captain Amandeep. doctors working in Indian Army

Indian Army is always there for those in need. This is undisputed. The reputation of our army got cemented yet again as two Indian Army doctors helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby onboard Howrah Express. The pregnant woman went into premature labour as Howrah Express was on the move.

It is at this time Captain Lalithaa and Captain Amandeep, both doctors with Indian Army's 172 Military Hospital, rushed to help. The baby was delivered with the help of the two doctors on board Howrah Express. The army lauded the two doctors from its official twitter handle.

"Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, #IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express. Both mother & baby are hale & hearty. #NationFirst #WeCare" read the tweet.

Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, #IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express.

Both mother & baby are hale & hearty.#NationFirst#WeCare pic.twitter.com/AFQGybwJJ6 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 28, 2019

Also Read | Indian Army prepares for a 'non-contact war'

Watch | Indian Army tests howitzer cannons at Pokharan