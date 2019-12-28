Saturday, December 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. On board Howrah Express, Indian Army doctors help deliver premature baby

On board Howrah Express, Indian Army doctors help deliver premature baby

The pregnant woman went into premature labour as Howrah Express was on the move. Two women doctors serving the Indian Army rushed to help and ensured the safety of mother and the child.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2019 20:30 IST
Indian Army doctors howrah express pregnant woman
Image Source : TWITTER/@ADGPI

Captain Lalithaa and Captain Amandeep. doctors working in Indian Army

Indian Army is always there for those in need. This is undisputed. The reputation of our army got cemented yet again as two Indian Army doctors helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby onboard Howrah Express. The pregnant woman went into premature labour as Howrah Express was on the move.

It is at this time Captain Lalithaa and Captain Amandeep, both doctors with Indian Army's 172 Military Hospital, rushed to help. The baby was delivered with the help of the two doctors on board Howrah Express. The army lauded the two doctors from its official twitter handle. 

"Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, #IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express. Both mother & baby are hale & hearty. #NationFirst #WeCare" read the tweet.

Also Read | Indian Army prepares for a 'non-contact war'

Watch | Indian Army tests howitzer cannons at Pokharan

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News