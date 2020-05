Image Source : PTI Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi admitted to hospital after cardiac arrest

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been hospitalized after a suffering a sudden cardiac arrest earlier on Saturday. According to the medical bulletin, Jogi, who was Chhattisgarh CM from 2000-2003, was admitted to the hospital at 12:30 pm. The 74-year-old leader is on ventilator support as his breathing is still irregular, said the hospital.

Jogi has been admitted to Raipurs's Naraina hospital after he collapsed in the garden of his residence.

