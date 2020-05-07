Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
  4. Chhattisgarh gas leak: 7 workers hospitalised, 3 critical after leakage at paper mill in Raigarh

At least seven workers were hospitalized after a gas leak at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh on Thursday. Three of the workers are said to be critical, news agency ANI reported.

Raigarh Updated on: May 07, 2020 16:50 IST
Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh & Collector Yashwant Kumar met those who were affected by the gas leak. The Superintendent of Police said that the owner of the mill tried to hide the incident and did not inform the police. A case will be registered, he said. 

Earlier in the day, a gas leak in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam claimed 10 lives, including one child. More than 1,000 people were rushed to hospital after they complained of health issues following the gas leak at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village. 

