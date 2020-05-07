Chhattisgarh gas leak: 7 workers hospitalised, 3 critical after leakage at paper mill in Raigarh

Gas leak at paper mill in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh; 7 workers hospitalised, 3 critical

At least seven workers were hospitalized after a gas leak at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh on Thursday. Three of the workers are said to be critical, news agency ANI reported.

Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh & Collector Yashwant Kumar met those who were affected by the gas leak. The Superintendent of Police said that the owner of the mill tried to hide the incident and did not inform the police. A case will be registered, he said.

Chhattisgarh: Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh & Collector Yashwant Kumar meet those who were affected by gas leak at a paper mill in the district. SP says, "Owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from us & did not inform police. A case will be registered". https://t.co/VsOVl6l3TU pic.twitter.com/p1D73NLAVW — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, a gas leak in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam claimed 10 lives, including one child. More than 1,000 people were rushed to hospital after they complained of health issues following the gas leak at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village.

