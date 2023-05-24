Chhattisgarh: IED planted by naxals through 'foxhole mechanism' on Awapalli-Basaguda road detected

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The bomb was defused by security personnel.

Security forces and police on Wednesday detected and neutralised an an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by naxals through 'foxhole mechanism' on Awapalli-Basaguda road in Bijapur district. The IED was planted to target security forces.

What is 'foxhole mechanism'?

According to English dictionary- a foxhole is a hole in the ground that's used by a soldier as a small fort. From the safety of a foxhole, troops are protected somewhat against enemy fire.

3 Maoists arrested; IED recovered

Earlier on May 21, Security forces have arrested three Maoists and recovered an IED planted by them on a road in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. Two of them were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, police said.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force's 30th battalion launched a search/area domination operation from the CRPF's Chilparas camp in the district on Friday.

"During the operation, the security forces spotted three persons in a forested patch under Koilibead police station limits. They were arrested while they were trying to run away after seeing the police," Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha said.

A walkie-talkie set, a torch and Rs 6,000 cash were recovered from their possession, he said.

Based on information given by them, an IED which they had planted on Chilparas Dudta road was found with a wire attached, the official said.

The three accused have been identified as Peeluram Anchala alias Salik Ram (35), Punau Ram Mandavi (22), both residents of Koilibeda in Kanker, and Ramesh Punem alias Budhru (25), hailing from Bijapur, he said.

Peeluram was the deputy commander of section A of the Maoists' North Bastar division company number 5. Punem was a member of the Maoist company no.5. They both carried cash rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, the official said. Cases on charges of murder and attempt to murder were registered against Peeluram, while Punem was wanted in connection with an attempt to murder case, he said.

Also read- Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh or protesting wrestlers- Who will undergo Narco test first: WFI chief's reply

Latest India News