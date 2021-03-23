Chhattisgarh: 3 jawans martyred in IED blast triggered by Naxals

Image Source : INDIA TV Photo for representation only.

At least three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were martyred in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

DGP Chhattisgarh DM Awasthi said a few other jawans were also injured in the blast.

According to reports, a bus carrying DRG personnel was hit by the IED blast between Kadenar and Kanhargaon in the district.

The bus was carrying 27 personnel. 45th Battalion ITBP personnel are evacuating the injured. Entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation is on.

More details are awaited.

