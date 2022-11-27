Chhattisgarh CM accuses ED, I-T dept of illegal action, intimidation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The chief minister attacked the probe agencies in a series of tweets in Hindi on his personal Twitter handle.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday termed the actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department as illegal and politically motivated, and accused officials of assaulting and intimidating people. The chief minister attacked the probe agencies in a series of tweets in Hindi on his personal Twitter handle.

The ED had recently arrested four persons, including IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged extortion of mining transporters. "The Central agencies are the strength of citizens in the country and if people are afraid of these forces, then surely this negative power weakens the nation," Baghel tweeted.

He further said that illegal acts of the ED and Income Tax officials during interrogation are coming to light and they are unacceptable. Complaints are being received about forceful rounding-up of people from homes, making them perform acrobatics, pressurising them to confess by assaulting them, intimidating them with jail terms and depriving them of food and water, he claimed.

In another tweet, Baghel alleged that raids were being conducted by these agencies without informing the local police using CRPF personnel.

The chief minister claimed that people of the state were angered by these incidents and false cases were being created as part of some political conspiracy.

Officials have been directed to inform the Central government about these incidents and stop these illegal acts, he said.

“We will extend full cooperation to the investigation carried out legally. If we receive such complaints further, then the state police will be compelled to take legal action. We are committed to the safety of our citizens. Be careful,” the chief minister tweeted.

