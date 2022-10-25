Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped as part of tribal ritual | Video

In a video that has gone viral over social media, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is seen bearing the blows of a whip during a traditional ritual. The video has been shot on the occasion of the Gauri Gaura puja in the Durg district.

The video showcases Baghel standing in the midst of a big audience with his hand stretched out while a man whips his wrists repeatedly. The man is seen bowing to the CM after the tradition.

This tribal tradition which is also referred to as 'sota' has been going on for years even though many categorized it as mere superstition. It is believed that during the 'Gaura Gauri Puja', hitting the hand with a stick, averts bad luck. The CM spoke to the media persons after the ritual and said that the 'beautiful ritual' was being conducted for everyone's prosperity. It was Bharosa Thakur, a senior citizen of the village who used to take part in the whipping ceremony but it has now been taken over by his son, Birendra Kumar.

