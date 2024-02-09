'Dil jeet liya': Jayant Singh hails Modi govt's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jayant Singh

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Singh on Friday hailed the government's decision to confer the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna posthumously to his grandfather and former Prime Minsiter of India, late Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Sharing the Prime Minister's post, he wrote on social media platform X, "Dil jeet liya."

The post came minutes after PM Modi announced the conferment of the award to Chaudhary Charan Singh. On X Modi wrote, " "It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation."