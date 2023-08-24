Watch video: Scientists celebrate at ISRO control centre as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Scientists celebrate at the control room of ISRO headquarters after ISROs third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3s Lander Module (LM), comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), successfully touches down on the Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre in Bengaluru was filled with joy and celebrations as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon's surface on Wednesday evening.

The scenes from the Indian space centre were breathtaking as ISRO chief, scientists, and other staff members were seen cheering, and clapping the moment Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander touched down on the far side of the Moon.

Moments after the landing, ISRO chief S Somanath introduced his team and said, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people behind this mission."

India has now become the only country in the world to land a mission on the far side of the moon.

Soon after the successful landing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO chief S Somanath, and the team of Chandrayaan-3 for achieving this milestone.

The Prime Minister also held a telephonic conversation with the ISRO chief and told him that he will soon visit the Centre to congratulate them personally.

Within a couple of hours after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, the process of coming our of 'Pragyan' rover from the Vikram lander started successfully.

ISRO also shared the first photos of the Moon from the Vikram lander and coming out of the rover on the Moon's surface.

The mission life of the Vikram lander is One lunar day which is equivalent to 15 earth days.

Now the 'Pragyan' rover will perform various experiments on the far side of the Moon.

