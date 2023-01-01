Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, several injured in yet another stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's event in Guntur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The incident comes just three days after the death of eight people during a similar event in Nellore in southern Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh: At least three women were killed and several others injured on Sunday in yet another stampede when people rushed to receive gifts at a Telugu Desam Party programme following a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, the government said.

The incident comes just three days after the death of eight people during a similar event in Nellore in southern Andhra Pradesh.

Health Minister V Rajani said a woman died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

A police official said that as soon as the organisers started distributing gifts, including sarees, the crowd swelled and they pushed the barricades away leading to a stampede.

The gift distribution began after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu left the venue upon addressing the public meeting at Guntur, about 33 km from here.

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy expresses shock

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the stampede at Guntur which claimed lives of three women.

He instructed the officials to ensure quality medicare to those injured and stand by the families of deceased.

Home Minister V Rajini, who visited the hospital, blamed Naidu for the deaths. She alleged that people were losing lives due to his publicity tricks.

This is the second such incident at a TDP programme in less than a week.

Eight persons were killed during Naidu's road show in Kandukur town of Nellore district on December 28.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had slammed Naidu for the incident and remarked that his craze for publicity cost human lives.

The ruling YSR Congress Party alleged that Naidu is organising road shows and public meetings in narrow lanes to show that large number of people were attending his programmes.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

