Jains protest against Jharkhand govt's decision to turn sacred 'Shri Sammed Shikharji' into a tourist place

Members of the Jain community protest at India Gate against the decision of the Jharkhand govt to declare 'sacred' Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place

Jain community protest: Members of the Jain community on Sunday protested across various cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad against the decision of the Jharkhand government to declare sacred 'Shri Sammed Shikarji' in the state a tourist destination and vandalism of a temple in Palitana, Gujarat.

In Delhi, thousands of people belonging to the Jain community protested at India Gate with banners, and posters demanding that 'Shri Sammed Shikarji' should not be turned into a tourist place. A delegation from the community is also meeting President Droupadi Murmi to put forth their demands.

In Mumbai, a march was taken from VP Road in South Mumbai to Kranti Maidan. Protests were also carried out at VP Road, Borivali, Ghatkopar, Bhayander, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, and Gulalwadi in Mumbai.

A meeting of all the prominent leaders and office bearers of the Jain community was also held at the Bhuleshwar Jain Temple in Mumbai.

The community has decided to take out a protest march again on January 4 in Mumbai to press for their demands. Around 1 lakh people from the community are expected to participate in the protest.

