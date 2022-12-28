Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow stampede: 7 killed, several injured in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Seven workers lost their lives in a stampede during TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district

Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow stampede: At least 7 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on Wednesday.

According to reports, at least seven Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during the roadshow in Kandukuru of Nellore district, the police informed.

Reports say that the workers were killed after they fell into sewage. Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Chandrababu Naidu has shared his condolences for the deceased and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the victims.

More to follow...

