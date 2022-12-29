'Haath neeche rakh,' says Bangkok-Kolkata flight passenger as mid-air fight turns ugly | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCRRENGRAB, @YADAVMU91727055 Passengers fight on-board Bangkok-Kolkata flight

Bangkok-Kolkata flight mid-air fight: A full-blown mid-air brawl between a few passengers was caught on camera onboard the Bangkok-Kolkata Thai Smile Airways flight on December 27. The incident happened when a heated argument between two passengers turned into a physical fight.

According to the video of the altercation which has gone viral on social media, two passengers can be seen involved in a heated conversation while one of the crew members is trying to calm down the situation. However, the two passengers didn't listen to the flight attendant.

As the brawl turned ugly, one of them is heard saying, "...haath neeche rakh (keep your hands down)..." and starts hitting the other passenger. Soon, the former's friends also join the fight. Though the one who was being physically assaulted didn't hit back.

As the co-passengers, and cabin crew witnessed the ugly altercation, a flight attendant was finally able to control the situation.

This wasn't the first time when mid-air arguments in flights had surfaced. A few days ago, a video had gone viral showing an IndiGo passenger and an air hostess involved in a heated exchange over the choice of meals onboard a flight from Istanbul to Delhi.

