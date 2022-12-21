Indigo air hostess & passenger indulge in war of words; 'I am not your servant' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARUNSHUKLA INSTA/STORIESBYGOWTI Indigo air hostess & passenger indulge in war of words

An altercation between an Indigo flight attendant and a passenger broke out on the flight from Istanbul to Delhi. The event was captured on camera by another passenger, and the footage is already making the rounds online. The two got into a heated dispute over food that quickly became out of control. The popular video caused an uproar on the internet and elicited many opinions.

The incident began when a cabin crew member was distributing meals to passengers and one of the passengers complained about the meal. The air hostess tried to reason with the passenger and asked him to speak respectfully with the crew. The cabin crew said, "You pointed finger on me and yelling on me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand that their are counted meals uplifted."

Soon after that passenger replied, "Why are you yelling?" Crew replied, "Because you are yelling on us." She further went on to explain him, "No, I am so sorry, sir, but you cannot talk to the crew like that. I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well. You cannot talk to me like that. I am also an employee here."

After the passenger in issue referred to the air hostess as a "servant," the situation became worse. She retaliated, saying, "Yes, I am an employee. I am not your servant." The passenger then shouted, "Shut up," and continued to yell at the air hostess. She then replied, "You Shut up." Another cabin crew member tried to intervene and resolve the situation.

The now-viral video garnered a lot of reactions on the microblogging site. One user wrote, "Customers don’t understand it's a low-cost carrier everything that is uplifted is very limited yet they humiliate the staff and treat them like their servants. Respect is always "give and take". Kudos to the crew for taking a stand for herself and the team." Another user commented, "I AM AN EMPLOYEE AND I AM NOT YOUR SERVANT. This line should be the line of the year by an employee. Give this lady an award @IndiGo6E. The increase in competition is giving customers feel that they owe us. Sorry but you dont. Period. Enough is enough." A third user wrote, "Actually customer is king is the principle to be followed.The flight attendant should not have lost her temper like this. Indigo has to be careful while selecting the their cabin crew."

While some users praised the cabin crew for standing up for herself and responding appropriately to the passenger, others chastised her for losing her cool on the passenger. The clip garnered over 3,00,000 views.

